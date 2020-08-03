Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Throwback Photo, Says Happy Rakhi To His 'best' Sisters

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a black-and-white photo on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the photo, one can see Bachchan’s four sisters. Read on to know more about this story:

Abhishek Bachchan shares a throwback photo with sisters

On August 3, 2020, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his official social media handle and posted a photo from the time he was a kid. In this black-and-white photo, fans can see four girls and a boy. It features Shweta Bachchan, Naina Bachchan, Namrita Bachchan, and Nilima Bachchan. The actor captioned this photo saying that he loves them all and, in a funny way, asked them to 'not kill him' for posting this photo. Here is the photo posted by Jr Bachchan:

Abhishek Bachchan captioned this photo saying, “Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don’t kill me for posting this photo. @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan @namritabachchan Nilima”. It has garnered over 33 thousand likes within an hour of its posting. Fans are commenting hearts on the photo and are wishing the actor a speedy recovery as he has posted this photo from Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. It is situated in Vile Parle West, Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan was also in the hospital as he was tested positive for COVID-19. But the veteran actor has been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19. On the other hand, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor is still Coronavirus positive and has to stay in the hospital. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested negative for COVID-19.

The Bunty Aur Babli actor took to his official social media handle on a Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020, and wrote that he is grateful for all the wishes. In the tweet, he had mentioned that his wife and daughter have tested negative for COVID-19. He also talked about his father in the tweet.

The actor wrote, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff”. Here is the tweet:

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

