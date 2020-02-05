Abhishek Bachchan's Songs That Are Still Very Close To Fans' Hearts, Check Them Out

Abhishek Bachchan is a versatile actor who has given Bollywood some fantastic on-screen performances with movies like Guru, Raavan, Dostana, among others. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of some of the memorable songs from his career. Let us take walk through memory lane with these songs below.

Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan's 44th Birthday Made More Special With Farah Khan's THROWBACK Picture

Here are some of the best songs of Junior Bachchan

Dil Mein Jo Baat

This song was from his 2004 release Run, directed by Jeeva. The song was composed by the likes of Himesh Reshammiya and Naresh Sharma and sung by the soulful duo Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The song featured Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla.

Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan: Here's The Cutest Pics Of The Actor With Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Right Here, Right Now

This song was from Abhishek's 2005 release Bluffmaster directed by Rohan Sippy co-starring with Riteish Deshmukh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The song was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Abhishek himself. It is still considered to be one of the first rap songs ever to be produced for a Hindi movie.

Read Also: Shweta Bachchan Shares Adorable Throwback Picture On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday

Rehna Tu

This song was from his 2009 release Delhi - 6 directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. The music of the film was composed by none other than A. R. Rehman. The song was sung by A. R. Rahman, Benny Dayal, Tanvi Shah and Rishu Raj and is still one of the most well-composed songs of the Bollywood industry.

Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Showcases The Power Of The Family

Ranjha Ranjha

This song is from his 2010 release Raavan directed by the ace, Mani Ratnam. The movie and song both featured Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and was composed by A. R. Rehman. The song was sung by the likes of Javed Ali, Rekha Bhardwaj and Anuradha Sriram.

Read Also: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates His 44th Birthday, Gets A Surprise On The Sets Of Bob Biswas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.