Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts Fancy Face Mask, Fans Call It 'stylish'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan engages with his fans and followers by posting regularly on different social media platforms. Recently, he dropped a sassy photo of himself wearing a cool mask on his way out. The actor clicked a selfie wearing a face shield covering his eyes and nose until chin. His fans and followers expressed how much they liked the unique mask and called it stylish. Take a look at the post.

Abhishek Bachchan's fancy facemask grabs attention from fans and celebrity alike

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in a unique facemask on October 24, 2020, Saturday. The actor sported a shield protecting his eyes and covering his nose from the possible COVID-19 infection amid the pandemic. The picture features him sitting inside his car in a red and grey hoodie. He has also sported a seat belt while clicking the selfie on his way out.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Abhishek Bachchan urged everyone to stay safe and wear their facemask as a safety precaution. He also added hashtags like 'Mask on' and 'Shield' alongside the description. Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram caption reads, “Stay safe! Wear your mask!! #maskon #shield”. Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s photos in facemask below:

Response to Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Abhishek Bachchan garnered more than 66,000 likes and over 490 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor applauded his fancy mask. Many among them wrote how stylish it looked, and they wanted to purchase a similar shield for themselves.

Stars like Farah Khan, Sophie Choudry, Nachikhet Barve, Apoorva Lakhia, Prashant Sawant, and RJ Alok, also dropped appreciative comments on his picture. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, face with sunglasses, fire, and bombs. Here are some of the responses to Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post that you must check out:

