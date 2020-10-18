Abhishek Bachchan Highlights Big B's Work Life Motto, Hails Him As 'inspiration'

Abhishek Bachchan has a relentless and strong role model in his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who never tires of work despite the adverse conditions due to COVID-19. The Refugee actor recently shared a post on Twitter and called himself "inspired" by his father's post about working from the sets of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Work is worship... festivities be celebrated... but each day the intent of work keeps on... work is the master... work is the deliverance... idleness is the wall... jump over it and achieve... face each resistance and show it the intent of your work" as he shared a picture of himself smiling and waving to his fans on the sets of the show. Abhishek shared the post on Twitter and wrote, "This!!!!! #inspiration."

Have a look:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the crime thriller web show Breathe: Into the Shadows alongside Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Amit Sadh, and others. The series heaped praises from many especially for Abhishek's performance as the complex protagonist. Breathe: Into the Shadows premiered on Amazon Prime Video in July 2020.

The actor is awaiting the digital release of his upcoming film The Big Bull alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati. The film will tell the exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. Abhishek's first look posters from the movie amped up the expectations among moviegoers. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers of the film although the film is a part of the Home Multiplex feature of the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

