Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Have Top-of-priority Jalsa Plan To Mark 'Unforgettable' Concert

COVID-19 had not just shut the theatres and shoots, even stage performances had been hit over restrictions against the gathering of a large crowd. Apart from musicians, even the actors, are known to host such concerts frequently. If normalcy post coronavirus returns, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh have a plan up their sleeves with regards to a ‘concert.’

Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh plan ‘Unforgettable’ reunion

Riteish Deshmukh recently got nostalgic as he stumbled upon a photograph from the ‘Unforgettable’ concert some years ago. The event to honour Amitabh Bachchan and 39 years of his film Yaarana also featured Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish termed it as ‘truly unforgettable’ and quipped about their ‘bulb wala jackets’.

As AB Jr too recalled the ‘fun’ they had, Riteish suggested that they have a similar reunion at Jalsa, the Bachchan family bungalow. Tagging music composers Vishal-Shekhar, the Masti star joked that he still remembered his steps.

What fun we had. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2020

Let’s do an unforgettable (reunion) night at Jalsa - @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani -I still remember my steps — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 22, 2020

Abhishek agreed and added that it would be the ‘top of the priority’ post the pandemic. He also displayed how they’d say the stretched version of ‘Are you ready’, common at concerts.

Hahahaha. Top of the priority list post this pandemic!!!! AAARRREEEE YYYOOOOUUUUUU RRRREEEEAAAAADDDDDDYYYYY?? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh films

Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh's friendship goes back a long way, as they have been working with each other for over 15 years now. The duo had featured together in movies like Naach and Bluffmaster in 2004 and 2005. Their chemistry in the successful Bluffmaster, in particular, was appreciated by the fans.

Abhishek and Riteish reunited again in 2016 when they showcased their comic timing again in Housefull 3. The film was a success at the box office and even entered the Rs 100 crore club.

