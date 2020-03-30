Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan’s Best Films Together

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are among the finest actors in the Hindi Film Industry. They have shared screen space in several films, and it is speculated that love blossomed between the two actors on the sets of these films. Aishwarya and Abhishek had a dreamy wedding and have a strong and long-lasting marriage. They are one of the most celebrated on-screen pairs among fans. Here are the best scenes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan together, that set the internet on fire-

Also Read | When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Appeared For The First Time In 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s best scenes together

Kuch Na Kaho (2003)

Kuch Naa Kaho is a Rohan Sippy directorial. The film had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is coerced by his uncle to get married and assigns this task to his secretary. However, the man falls for the secretary herself, who has a dark past. The scene where the two actors are seen romancing each other right before their marriage in the film is one of the best scenes of the two together. Pure romance and love can be seen between the two.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Shows Her Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face; See Pics

Guru (2007)

Guru is a Mani Ratnam directorial that witnesses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a villager, Gurukant Desai, who arrives in Bombay 1958 and rises from its streets to become the GURU, the biggest tycoon in Indian history. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the character of his wife, who is always there to support him, no matter what. There is a scene in the film where GURU is not as established and yet somehow manages to get his wife the jhoola (swing) that she always wanted. While the two sit on the swing and dream of their perfect future, the chemistry between the two actors is unmatchable.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Father On His Death Anniversary

Raavan (2010)

Raavan is a Mani Ratnam directorial, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a bandit leader, who kidnaps the wife of the policeman who killed his sister, but later falls in love with her. The scene where Abhishek Bachchan comes back after meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband, is priceless. On being asked by Aishwarya about their chat, Abhishek says that her husband was about to fall off the bridge. However, he saved her husband because he loves her and she loves him. Abhishek further asks Aishwarya’s husband to take her before he changes his mind.

Also Read | When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Appeared For The First Time In 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.