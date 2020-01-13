Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Bob Biswas' To Get Chitrangda Singh On-board?

Abhishek Bachchan is joining hands with Shah Rukh Khan for a film based on a mysterious character, Bob Biswas, from Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani starring Vidya Balan has already created excitement within the fans.

Now, according to the latest report, Chitrangda Singh is also going to join the cast of the movie. Reportedly, she will be paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the psycho-thriller. Read ahead to know more-

Is Chitrangda Singh joining Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas?

Ever since the film, Bob Biswas, has been announced, the anticipation has surely been extremely high. The movie is a spin-off of the popular antagonist from Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani. The project will see Abhishek Bachchan slipping into the titular role which was formerly played by the renowned Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.

As per reports by a leading entertainment portal, the makers have reportedly roped in Chitrangada Singh opposite the ruthless assassin played by Abhishek Bachchan. The makers of the movie found her apt for the role in this dark thriller, as she has proven her mettle with acclaimed films. However, the makers are yet to officially announce her character.

About the film

Bob Biswas will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is by Bound Script production and is being presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. Bob Biswas marks Diya Ghosh's directorial debut and the buzz whether Vidya will be returning to the franchise has kept fans inquisitive. It is slated to go on floors in early 2020 and will release in the same year.

Chitrangda Singh was last seen in Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra. Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and is currently shooting for The Big Bull, directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. Sujoy Ghosh's last film outing was Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan.

