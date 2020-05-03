Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Action Films That Her Fans Should Definitely Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The Miss World 1994, was the first one to go to the West and make her mark in Hollywood. The blue-eyed beauty has always been the queen of hearts. Aishwarya still has the charm to mesmerise the fans with her looks. Having impressed the audience with her girl-next-door characters, Aishwarya has also appeared in some action films. Here are the best action movies that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of. Read ahead to know more-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s action films

Josh (2000)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead in Mansoor Khan’s action-drama, Josh. Shah Rukh Khan and Chandrachur Singh were the other lead cast. The plot of the film revolved around two rival gangs and the love story between the brother and sister of each gang’s leaders, respectively.

Khakee (2004)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead in Rajkumar Santoshi’s action-crime drama, Khakee. The lead cast of the film also included Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. The plot of the film revolves around a team of police personnel, who escorts an alleged terrorist from Chandigarh to Mumbai. However, their trip turns into a deadly survival game when an ex-cop tries to stop them from reaching Mumbai.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead in Sanjay Gadhvi’s action-thriller, Dhoom 2. The lead cast of the film also had Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The plot of the film revolves around Mr A, a fearless thief, who steals valuable artifacts. He teams up with the girl he is attracted to but, cannot trust. Close on their heels are three police officers trying to apprehend them.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead in Ashutosh Gowariker’s action-history drama, Jodhaa Akbar, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The plot of the film revolves around a sixteenth-century love story. It is about a marriage of alliance that gave birth to true love between a great Mughal emperor, Akbar, and a Rajput princess, Jodha.

Jazbaa (2015)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead in Sanjay Gupta’s action-crime drama, Jazbaa. The lead cast of the film also includes Irrfan Khan and Shabana Azmi. The plot of the film revolves around the nation’s best lawyer and her journey to save her kidnapped daughter.

