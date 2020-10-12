Abhishek Bachchan Gives Glimpse Of Amitabh Bachchan's Childhood With Throwback Pic

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a rare picture of Amitabh Bachchan. The picture takes us back to the childhood days of the latter. In the photo, young Big B is captured with a wide smile on his face while he gazes at something in distance. He is also spotted wearing kohl in his eyes in the picture. Amitabh Bachchan looks unrecognisable in the picture.

Fans in a huge number showered love for Amitabh Bachchan in the comment section. From posting several heart emoticons to calling him a legend, fans did it all. Take a look at Big B's picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read| Amul wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday with a special video; Watch here

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan's birthday: AB & Shweta spell father-daughter goals in this unseen pic

Abhishek reveals he didn't get films after Drona

Abhishek Bachchan was elated with the news of the reopening of cinema halls. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "The best news of the week." Soon, fans rushed to ask him several questions. One of the users went on to ask the actor if he got films after Drona. As soon as he stumbled upon it, the actor was quick to reply.

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that 'he didn't get movies after Drona' and added that 'he was dropped from a few films'. He also expressed that 'it was very difficult to get cast'. However, it did not deter him from trying hard. Abhishek also tweeted that people live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards goals. "You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy", the Manmarziyaan actor wrote.

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan comes up with an intriguing answer to Anand Mahindra's puzzle

On the work front

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the web show, Breathe: Into the Shadows, alongside Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Amit Sadh, and others. The series heaped praises from many. Breathe: Into the Shadows premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor is awaiting the digital release of his upcoming film, The Big Bull, alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati. The film will tell the exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. Abhishek's first look posters from the movie amped up the expectations among moviegoers. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers of the film.

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan's sassiest Twitter comebacks to trolls who tried to put him down

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.