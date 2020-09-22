Nimrat Kaur To Be Seen In Abhishek Bachchan & Yami Gautam's New Film? Read Details

Nimrat Kaur will soon be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in a new film, according to a report by Pinkvilla. The film will be made by Dinesh Vijan and will also cast Yami Gautam in the lead next to the two main actors. A source involved in the development of the new project recently spoke to the media outlet and divulged details.

Dinesh Vijan's 'Dasvi'

The new Abhishek Bachchan film will be called Dasvi and will be a 'concept-driven' movie, a source told Pinkvilla. The source further mentioned that Abhishek 'really liked' the script and that the movie will have 'two heroines'. Actor Yami Gautam has also been roped in for the film.

The source further told the outlet that now even Nimrat Kaur has been 'roped in as the second lead in the film'. The plot has not been revealed by the makers yet and the script is also original. They also revealed that 'Dinu's team wanted a strong cast of really credible actors ' for the new project. Not much is known about the plot of the film or the cast.

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Manmarziyaan in 2018. The film featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead opposite Abhishek. The movie followed a complicated plot about a girl called Rumi. Rumi is in love with a boy who won't marry her. After a while, Rumi gets married to a banker who loves her a lot. In the end, Rumi realises that she loves the banker more.

The film received high praises by critics and did very well in the box-office as well. The actor is also working on three new projects. - Ludo, The Big Bull & Bob Biswas. Ludo will be directed by Anurag Basu and will have Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi in the lead.

The Big Bull will be directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak. Bob Biswas will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. However, not much is known about this film.

Promo Pic Credit: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur & Yami Gautam's Instagram

