Abhishek Bachchan Quips 'it's 2020' After Electricity Cut In Mumbai

On October 12, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twiter handle and shared his hilarious take on the power outage in Mumbai. While sharing a note-post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Hahaha. #2020 #yougottalovetheinternet", in the caption. Interestingly, through the note-post, Junior Bachchan asked why everyone is surprised with the electricity cut while adding a pinch of humour as he further added that "it's 2020". Scroll down to take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's recent tweet.

Within a few minutes, the tweet managed to receive more than 2k likes on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. More than 70 users re-shared Bachchan's tweet. Meanwhile, a section of fans took to the comments section and praised Abhishek's witty remark. A user wrote, "Jr AB, you are too humorous" while another asserted, "Till December we should be on our toes then. God knows what this 2020 has more to show".

Apart from the 44-year-old actor, a couple of Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the electricity cut in Mumbai. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur, Kunal Kemmu, and singer Armaan Malik, are a few to name. On the other side, the power cut also sparked a meme fest on the internet as netizens jokingly highlighted how work from home employees, students and those accustomed to power cuts would react with delight.

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Power outage in Mumbai

The power outage in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Monday morning was caused to a grid failure due to the incoming electricity supply from TATA power, BEST informed. The power cut affected the local train services between Mumbai’s Churchgate to Vasai railway station. The 400 KV Line, MIDC, Palghar, Dahanu lines and 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs were affected. Western Railway confirmed that the services were affected and sought co-operation from the commuters. It added that the MSETCL supply was used for services between Borivali to Virar section and efforts were on to extend this line to restore supply to the Churchgate-Borivali section.

