Abhishek Bachchan Completes 20 Years In Bollywood; Shares A Glimpse Of His Journey

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt post on it. He shared a glimpse of his movies and 20 years of his acting journey in the Bollywood industry. The actor further said that it is a celebration of people who believed in him and made it possible.

Abhishek Bachchan's 20 years in Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan has completed 20 years in the Bollywood industry as an actor. He made his film debut from the film Refugee which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and was her debut as well. It was the debut film that put him in the limelight, and he went on to do several other films after that.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote a long caption alongside his post. He started the caption with ‘Road To 20’. He further wrote in his caption that it is hard for him to believe that at the end of this month, he would have completed 20 years as an actor.

He called his career so far a ‘wonderful journey’ and that he is thankful for it. The actor further wrote in his caption that he is not someone who looks back and dwells on the past, but once in a while it is nice to remember the good and bad times. He further wrote that sometimes it is good to relive some of the memories and experiences.

The actor also wrote on his Instagram post that his journey is a celebration of all the people that made all this possible for him. He further said that the countless people who had faith and belief in him despite him being a slightly awkward, foreign returned 22-year-old boy. Abhishek further wrote that he was a 22-year-old boy who had a lifelong dream, one that he has spent the last 20 years living.

In Abhishek Bachchan’s post, he drew a timeline in which he listed three films that he did 20 years ago. The list of movies included Refugee, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. Check out the video below.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan where he shared the screen with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He has a few projects lined up his way which include films like Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. Ludo is an Anurag Basu film and the release of this film was halted due to lockdown.

