Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Abhishek Bachchan Held Sister Shweta’s Hand At Her Mehendi

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are considered as one of the most adorable sibling duos of Bollywood. The two had also pulled each other's leg and showcased their naughty side on a popular Bollywood chat show wherein they appeared together. A beautiful throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda is going viral on social media. The picture is from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Mehendi ceremony and exudes some major sibling love.

Also Read: When Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Opened Up About Their Marriage On A Chat Show

'Sibling goals'

The picture has Abhishek Bachchan holding his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda's hand during her Mehendi ceremony. The siblings can also be seen twinning in traditional silver shimmery attires in the picture. Talking about the picture, Abhishek Bachchan is looking handsome in a silver printed sherwani which he has paired up with a shawl of the same colour. While Shweta Bachchan Nanda is looking every bit the beautiful bride as she dons an embellished silver lehenga with which she has opted for a bindi along with a gorgeous neckpiece. Abhishek Bachchan can be seen escorting his sister by holding her hand during the ceremony which makes way for an endearing sight. Take a look at this unseen throwback picture of the lovely siblings.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Issues A 'Nisarga' Warning To Mumbaikars About Situation Getting Worse

Shweta Bachchan revealed what she tolerates about her brother Abhishek Bachchan

Fans were left gushing over the cuteness Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda radiated in the picture. The siblings often share some lovely pictures of each other on their social media. Their childhood pictures too go viral on social media often taking the fans on a trip down the memory lane.

Abhishek and Shweta were recently a laugh riot when they graced a Bollywood chat show together. They took some fun digs at each other which was endearing to behold. Shweta was quipped on the chat show about the one thing that she tolerates about her brother. To which, she was quick to reply that she has to tolerate Abhishek's sense of humour. The banter did not stop there. Abhishek was also quipped on whom he's more scared of, his mother or wife. When Abhishek had replied his answer to be his mother, Shweta pulled his leg by promoting 'wife'.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan's Pics With Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan Are Just Adorable

Also Read: Watch Jaya Bachchan And Shweta Bachchan Nanda Dance To 'Pallo Latke' In Throwback Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.