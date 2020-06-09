Abhishek Bachchan Is Spending Quarantine By Watching Father's Film 'Agneepath'; See Posts

Abhishek Bachchan has been quite active on his Instagram handle. He has more than five million followers on the social media platform. The actor recently shared a story where he is watching his father, Amitabh Bachchan’s classic film Agneepath. Read to know more.

Abhishek Bachchan watching Agneepath

Abhishek Bachchan shared three stories on his Instagram handle. In the first one, he showed that he is watching the 1990’s cult classic film Agneepath starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. He also tagged a ‘king’ sticker along with the picture. Abhishek then shared the police officer scene from the movie which grabbed much attention. Abhishek captioned it as ‘boss’, and in the last story, he tagged Amitabh and Karan Johar, who’s production company banked the film.

Agneepath is a crime-drama film directed by Mukul S. Anand. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in the film. Other cast included Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangadi and Danny Denzongpa. The titled was taken from a poem of the same name by Amitabh’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

It is recited at the beginning of the film and creates a thematic connection. The movie reportedly failed to match expectations at the box office upon release but received cult following over time.

Amitabh Bachchan’s performance in Agneepath is considered as a milestone in his career. He earned his first National Film Award for Best Actor at the 38th National Film Awards. The movie was remade in 2012 with the same name. However, Hrithik Roshan stepped in Amitabh’s shoes and not Abhishek. The remake was a success at the box office with praises from the audiences.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan wishes his parents on their anniversary. He shared a throwback picture of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Prior to that, the Dhoom actor shared a picture from his childhood, in which he is standing with Jackie Shroff and his father. He stated that he still looks up to both of them.

On the work front

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Ludo has an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The Big Bull is a biographical crime film starring Abhishek as stockbroker Harshad Mehta along with Nikita Dutta and Illeana D’Cruz. Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani.

Ludo was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and is now said to release digitally. The Big Bull is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. Abhishek Bachchan was filming for Bob Biswas but the shoot stands halted due to the nationwide lockdown.

