Krushna Abhishek’s Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Leave Fans In Awe

Abhishek Sharma, popularly known by his screen name Krushna Abhishek, is of the finest actors and comedians in India. He has been in the industry for over two decades and has done work in a variety of fields. He is also a dancer and has participated in numerous dance reality shows. As a stand-up comedian, he made a name for himself and is currently a part of the lead cast of India’s most-watched comedy talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek is an internet sensation today and having 788k followers on his social media, Krushna never fails to entertain them. Here are some of Krushna Abhishek’s adorable childhood pictures that the actor has posted on his social media. Read ahead to know-

Krushna Abhishek’s adorable childhood pictures

A picture of Krishna Abhishek with the popular director Farha Khan. The picture is from Krushna Abhishek's childhood. He captioned the picture, “Good Mor guys. Today I found a very old pic of mine and Farah mam. We were neighbors really miss my childhood at Juhu Tara road our filmy building my father was a vegetarian so I use to chup chap eat non veg at Farah Mam s house 😂this is our home pic 🤗love u @farahkhankunder didi #farahkhan #nehrunagar#oldmemories”.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek And Other TV Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy Or Adoption

This is a picture of Krushna Abhishek with his father. The picture was clicked when Krushna was two years old. He captioned the picture, “That's me and my dad. I was 2 years old when my mother expired he took care of me bought me up with lot of love taught me good things 🤗today whatever I am is bec of him his teachings. I miss him a lot 😔I wish u were still there with me but I know his blessings r always there n sum where he s watching n still protecting me. Love u daddy hari om”.

Also Read | Krushna Abhishek's Best Moments From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Here

This is an adorable picture of Krushna from his childhood. He seems to be wearing a white dress. He captioned the picture, “Got a bachpan ka pic. Actually abhi bhi innocent heeee hun main 😋my son piku is ditto same to same copy”.

Also Read | Krushna Abhishek Shares Poster Of Film 'Hatya' With Uncle Govinda

This is a picture of Krushna's adolescents. He was 18 years old when this picture was clicked. Krushna Abhishek captioned this picture, “Got one of my pics when I had started working at the age of 18 😂chila hua murga lag raha hun 😋intna innocent jaise kutch pata hi nahi hai”.

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Fame Krushna Abhishek’s Adorable Family Pictures; See Here

This is the picture of Krushna Abhishek's first movie. It was clicked in 2002. Krushna Abhishek captioned the picture, “Got my first work pic 2002 😋saw it and was remembering my struggle and how I started my career with this film of mine YEH kaisi mohabbat 🤓was just thinking about the whole journey of mine HARD WORK. DEDICATION BLESSINGS 🎊”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.