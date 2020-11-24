Abhishek Bachchan Is 'back To Being Bob' For Another Schedule Of 'Bob Biswas'

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle on November 23 and shared a selfie in a flight. After wrapping up the first schedule of his upcoming movie Bob Biswas almost nine months later, the 44-year-old actor headed back to Kolkata for another schedule of the movie. The actor wrote, “#BackToBeingBob Stay safe everyone. Travel safe. #maskon keep your mask on.”

Abhishek Bachchan: "Back to being Bob"

Also read: 'Sons Of The Soil': Abhishek Bachchan Shares Poster Of Docuseries Ahead Of Trailer Release

In the picture, the actor is all dressed in a black coloured hoodie and black shades while following safety precautions against the on-going pandemic by wearing a face shield and mask. He continued to urge his fans to stay safe in the caption. His fans dropped lovely comments and heart emoticons. A user commented, “Oh my that’s some gear. Thanks for leading by example” with thumbs up and smiling face emoticon.

The plot of the movie revolves around the character of Bob Biswas which was originally featured in Vidya Balan’s mystery hit Kahaani. The movie also has Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The story is written by Sujoy Ghosh and will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The movie will be the directorial debut of Diya Ghosh.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Gets A New Haircut On Daughter Aaradhya's 9th Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan releases poster of his upcoming docuseries

Abhishek Bachchan is known for creating a buzz on social media as he frequently updates his fans by sharing glimpses of his on-screen and off-screen life. In his another recent post, Abhishek released a poster of his upcoming docuseries named Sons of the Soils: Jaipur Pink Panthers. He also informed his fans that the series is based on his Pro Kabaddi League team and the trailer of the same will be released on November 24, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

In the poster, Abhishek is seen cheering his team from the top. He wrote, "Each one of you is a champion to me, the true #SonsOfTheSoil Hold on to your seats as the trailer comes out tomorrow on @primevideoin, while I try and hold my excitement! Le Panga!”. Athlete Rajesh Narwal cheered him in the comments whereas his fans poured love and wished him luck.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 6 Years Of His Team Jaipur Pink Panthers' Victory In PKL

On November 20, 2020, Abhishek shared a picture with his Pro Kabbadi team Jaipur Pink Panthers and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The team is seen posing with the winner’s trophy of their first Pro Kabaddi League. Jaipur Pink Panthers had beaten U Mumba in the first Pro Kabaddi League only to win the game. Being the proud owner of the team, Abhishek remembered his journey which started six years ago, he went onto praise the team and wished them luck for the future.

Image Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ludo' Rollercoaster To Flaunting His New Look; Actor's Weekly Update

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.