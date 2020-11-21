Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ludo' Rollercoaster To Flaunting His New Look; Actor's Weekly Update

This week, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan seemed to have a fun and entertaining time and has also given a sneak peek to all his fans and followers. The actor definitely knows how to strike a balance between his personal life and his professional life, which is very evident from his social media handles. From enjoying some 'me' time with his family to promoting his upcoming series, Abhishek has done it all. Here is what Abhishek Bachchan has been up to this week, from November 14 to November 21, 2020.

Abhishek gets a new haircut

On the occasion of Aradhya's 9th birthday, which is November 16th, Father Abhishek Bachchan got himself a new haircut. Giving the first glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan's post-cut look, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted a couple of photos on his social media handle. A day later, November 17, he also posted a short video giving a sneak peek of his stylish haircut. Along with the post, Aalim also penned a note in the caption section giving details about Abhishek’s new look. Check out Abhishek’s new haircut look below.

Abhishek is all praise for his Ludo co-star Inayat

Abhishek took to Instagram on November 18, 2020, to share a post of his journey in the film Ludo with his co-star and little girl Inayat. The actor went on to share a short glimpse from the movie where he and Inayat can be seen sharing the screen space together. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note for his co-star. He wrote saying that sharing screen space with the ‘little wonder Inayat was a great experience’. He also wrote that the film was a 'rollercoaster ride'. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 6 years of Jaipur Pink Panthers' victory In PKL

Abhishek Bachchan is the proud owner of the Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League team. He's still talked a lot about his squad in a variety of media interactions. Bol Bachchan actor has recently taken his official Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture with his group. He looked back at a memory from six years ago and expressed a heartfelt message about the squad. Here's a look at what he had to say about it:

Abhishek shares teaser of his upcoming documentary series

Bachchan took to Instagram on November 20, 2020, to unveil the teaser of his much-awaited series, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. Along with the teaser, the actor also penned a sweet note in the caption section revealing details about the upcoming series. The video gives glimpses of the team practising and playing on the field. Take a look.

