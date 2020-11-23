'Sons Of The Soil': Abhishek Bachchan Shares Poster Of Docuseries Ahead Of Trailer Release

Abhishek Bachchan who is excited about the upcoming docuseries titled Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers shared the poster of the same. Apart from sharing the poster of the upcoming series based on his Pro Kabaddi League team, the actor informed that the trailer of the show is being released on November 24.

The poster shows Abhishek’s team playing while he can be seen cheering for them on top. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Each one of you is a champion to me, the true #SonsOfTheSoil. Hold on to your seats as the trailer comes out tomorrow on @primevideoin, while I try and hold my excitement! Le Panga!” Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will stream from December 4.

The highly-anticipated docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers documents the journey of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team in the seventh season of the tournament. With the advent of PKL, the sport of Kabaddi, which was very popular in rural parts of the country, announced itself on the global stage and found an unprecedented number of followers of the game not just in urban areas of India but all across the world with international players taking part as well.

Earlier, the Dhoom actor shared the gripping teaser of the upcoming show. Along with the teaser, the actor also penned a sweet note in the caption section revealing details about the upcoming series. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan shared the teaser of his upcoming series, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. The documentary series showcases the challenges, the hard work, and lots of efforts the Kabaddi team along with Abhishek Bachchan has put in. The video starts with glimpses of the team practicing and playing. Within a few seconds of the video, Abhishek can be heard talking about his team and the hard work they all have put in and winning at the Pro Kabaddi League that started back in 2014. The end of the video shows the team’s rigorous workouts and how they played during the match. While captioning the teaser, the actor wrote, “I have never been this excited in my life. This journey has been truly life-changing, can’t wait to share it with you guys! #SonsOfTheSoil, New Series, Dec 4 on @primevideoin.”

