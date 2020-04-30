Rishi Kapoor's Death: Abhishek Bachchan Spotted Arriving At The Hospital

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away early morning on April 30, 2020. He was battling leukaemia for almost two years. The Indian film industry seems shocked and in grief at the news of Rishi Kapoor's death. Celebrities like Arman Jain, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan arrived at the hospital earlier. According to the latest reports, Abhishek Bachchan is also one of them who have come to pay their respects to Rishi Kapoor.

Abhishek Bachchan arrives at the hospital to pay his last respect to Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor, Abhishek Bachchan was one among the few celebrities who had arrived at the Sir N.H. hospital where Rishi Kapoor breathed is last. He was snapped arriving in a car with a mask on his face and dressed in white. Take a look:

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan's father, Amitabh Bachchan had shared his shock at the news of Rishi Kapoor's death. Tweeting about Rishi Kapoor's death, Amitabh Bachchan had written, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed". However, it seems the tweet has been removed as of now.

Rishi Kapoor had returned from New York after undergoing almost two years of treatment for leukaemia. But it seems he was not keeping well and had been admitted in the hospital twice before. The last time was in Mumbai, where he was rushed after suffering from viral fever. However, he was brought back home soon after. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning again after facing health complications.

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor's funeral rites are supposed to be carried out at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. Releasing a statement on his death, the Kapoor family said,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

