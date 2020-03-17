The Debate
Abhishek Bachchan Posts Adorable Family Photo On Shweta Bachchan Nanda's 46th Birthday

Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He recently shared a family picture on social media. Here is the adorable post.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is also the sister of Abhishek Bachchan, celebrates her 46th birthday today. Abhishek Bachchan recently shared an old image of the family. It is Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan's childhood photo with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek can be seen seated on Jaya Bachchan's lap while Shweta is on Amitabh Bachchan's lap.

ALSO READ | Chitrangda Singh Puts On Weight To Look 'fuller' For 'Bob Biswas' With Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's family photo

Abhishek wished his sister on her birthday by posting a family photo. He also captioned the photo and told her that she has been a fashionista since childhood. Abhishek made that statement because Shweta was seen wearing a white floral printed dress in the photo. Director Zoya Akhtar commented heart emoji on the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Gets A Visit From His 'bachha' Abhishek Bachchan, Gives A Peak Into His House

Five weeks before

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a photo on Instagram five weeks before Abhishek's latest post. The photo was in black and white. The brother-sister duo is seen fighting to ride the toy tractor. Abhishek Bachchan also responded to the post  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan On Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot: 'It's Become A Yearly Family Ritual'

Amitabh Bachchan's fans wish Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan's fans have sent some warm birthday wishes for his daughter. Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a tweet where he thanked fans for wishing his daughter on her birthday. The actor informed his fans to be safe and take precautions for coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly.   

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan And Other Parent-child Duos Onscreen

 

 

 

