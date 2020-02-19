Abhishek Bachchan On Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot: 'It's Become A Yearly Family Ritual'

Abhishek Bachchan is making the headlines for his upcoming films. He recently posted the poster of his upcoming film Big Bull on his social media handle. He also posted a monochromatic shot of himself that was clicked by well-renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Dabboo Ratnani shot

On February 18, 2020, Abhishek Bachchan took to his official social media handle to post a photo which featured himself. It was a black and white portrait shot clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. In the photo, AB is seen wearing a hat and a three-piece suit. He has donned a walking stick with this look, which is quite similar to the look his father, Amitabh Bachchan, portrayed in The Great Gatsby.

Bachchan captioned the photo saying, “My 19th calendar shot for my dear friend @dabbooratnani. It's become like a yearly family ritual! Congratulations Dabboo and @manishadratnani on this year's calendar. Dabs, from shooting my 1st ever magazine cover to today. We've come a long way brother. Big love and full power to you.”

Several Bollywood celebrities commented on this photo. Suniel Shetty said that it was brilliant, whereas the War actor Hrithik Roshan stated that he loved it. Here is the Instagram post.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is having a gala time. He has over seven projects lined up, which includes Gulab Jamun, Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, Arrest, Rang Birang, and others. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of these films.





