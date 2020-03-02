Abhishek Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan And Other Parent-child Duos Onscreen

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world and several famous veteran actors have appeared on screen with their children. Be it the iconic Amitabh-Abhishek duo in the intense film Sarkar or Dharmendra with Sunny and Bobby Deol in the comedy flick Yamla Pagla Deewana.

There have been several times when the actors have appeared onscreen with their respective children. And the audience is always stoked to see them together. It also creates more excitement among the audience. So let’s take a look at the time when parents have appeared onscreen with their children.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have made an onscreen appearance several times. The iconic father-son duo worked in several popular films like Paa, Sarkar, Bunty Aur Bubbly and many more. Amitabh fans have always loved the two starring in a film together.

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol

Dharmendra has appeared onscreen with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol on many occasions. The trio appeared onscreen together for the films Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, and many more. Their onscreen dynamic is something that their fans admire. The trio has appeared mainly in family entertainers together.

Pankaj Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and his father Pankaj Kapoor have also appeared together in the movie Shaandaar in 2015. The Office Office actor has an upcoming movie with the Kabir Singh actor in this year. The movie is called Jersey and it is a sports flick. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol

Hema Malini and Esha Deol have also appeared together in a movie in 2011. The mother-daughter duo has appeared in the movie Tell Me O Kkhuda. The movie is a comedy-drama that also directed by Hema Malini.

