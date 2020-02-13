Abhishek Bachchan Replies THIS To A Fan Comparing Him To Tiger Shroff In 'Dus Bahane 2.0'

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is making a lot of buzz. The film is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. The makers of the much-anticipated movie dropped the trailer of the film and it hit a milestone in no time. Now the songs from the movie are taking the internet by storm.

The first song from the movie titled Dus Bahane 2.0. is the reprised version of the original hit song which featured Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan and Suniel Shetty in the 2005 movie Dus. Now, fans have gushed to social media to compare the old and the new version of the song.

Fans call Abhishek Bachchan's version of Dus Bahane more happening

As soon as Tiger Shroff's song Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 hit the internet, fans in huge numbers took to social media to talk about the actor's enthusiastic moves. However, many also went on to state that the new version of the song was very similar to the original track starring Abhishek Bachchan.

The video also sparked off a trail of memes online. A fan on social media wrote, 'Match this swag... The one n Only who comes to mind with #DusBahane @juniorbachchan Ain't nobody cooler, never can be.” A mesmerised Abhishekh Bachchan in no time replied to the fan's comment on Twitter. He dropped a comment with a smiley emoticon followed with a joined hands emoticon. Abhishek's reply to the fan has sent many in a tizzy. Take a look.

Also Read | Baaghi 3’s 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Invites A Meme-fest

Also Read | The secret to Tiger Shroff's ripped body in 'Baaghi 3' REVEALED; read details

Match this swag... The one n Only who comes to mind with #DusBahane @juniorbachchan Ain't nobody cooler, never can be❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lwdYC9oFj — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) February 12, 2020

😊🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 13, 2020

The 2016 film Baaghi, was reported to be a hit at the box office. Soon after that, Baaghi 2 in 2018 also did well with the audience. And now Tiger Shroff is all set for a comeback with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. The much-hyped movie will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

#DusBahane2 is out and its a CHARTBUSTER. Originality of the song is still intact, Tiger Dance moves are fantastic as always. Grandeur of the song is lavish . #Baaghi3 #DusBahane https://t.co/m9nJgUoPor — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan's wittiest replies to his trollers prove that he is the comeback 'Guru'

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan gets a royal welcome on arriving in Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' film shoot

(Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan & Tiger Shroff Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.