The Secret To Tiger Shroff's Ripped Body In 'Baaghi 3' REVEALED; Read Details

Tiger Shroff is creating waves online as his film Baaghi 3 is receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The much-hyped film marks to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. The movie's trailer hit a milestone in no time. Moreover, fans are mesmerised by Tiger Shroff's stunning physique in the movie. However, according to the latest report, Tiger had to undergo tremendous training sessions to build up that jaw-dropping body.

Tiger Shroff underwent vigorous training to attain a chiselled physique in Baaghi 3

The trailer of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 received over a million views in less than 72 hours. Fans in huge numbers gushed to talk about Tiger's action-sequences and his impressive physique. Tiger Shroff was also overwhelmed with the response and took to his social media account to thank his fans for the pouring love.

Baaghi 3’s 'Dus Bahane 2.0' starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor invites a meme-fest

According to the latest report, Tiger Shroff surpassed endless challenges while filming Baaghi 3 especially because the action-sequences were shot amidst the chilly weather conditions in Serbia. The report said that Shroff’s shoot went on for 45 days, while the temperature dipped down to sub-zero. Tiger reportedly had to pre-plan not only his shoot schedules, but also his eating habits. Tiger was on a strict low-calorie weight loss program while maintaining that physique fo Baaghi 3.

Sara Ali Khan Reveals THIS Is The One Common Quality That All Of Her Co-actors Have

It was reported that Baaghi 3 director Ram Lakshman’s idea was to have Tiger’s nerves look prominent on the screen. The same reports said that Tiger’s weight loss chart included 10 egg whites and oatmeal every single day. The actor also munched on some brown rice and greens for his lunch. His dinner would again be light with some broccoli and fish.

Tiger Shroff Thanks His Fans For The Overwhelming Response On The Trailer Of 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

#DusBahane2 is out and its a CHARTBUSTER. Originality of the song is still intact, Tiger Dance moves are fantastic as always. Grandeur of the song is lavish . #Baaghi3 #DusBahane https://t.co/m9nJgUoPor — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 12, 2020

(Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.