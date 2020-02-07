Abhishek Bachchan's Wittiest Replies To His Trollers Prove That He Is The Comeback 'Guru'

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to be back on the silver screen with four movies lined up for 2020 including; Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and Rang Birangi. While Abhishek is making big this year, there has been a time when his movies could not perform well at the box office. Many trolls try to criticise his works and take jibes at the star's struggle.

Not just Jr. Bachchanm ,any Bollywood and Hollywood have stars have also been victims to internet trolling. Where many celebrities choose to ignore them, trolls never manage to bog Abhishek down. He likes to give it back and put them in their places. There have been times when Abhishek's replies have been sassier than one could expect. His humour and sarcasm are on point and it has helped many celebs learn how to give it back. Here are the times when he 'trolled the troller' like a true Guru.

Abhishek Bachchan's reply to trollers

1.

2.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' lands in trouble for violation of environmental norms

3.

4.

5.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared screen space in THESE 7 films; know more details

6.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan's throwback picture from Ritiesh Deshmukh's album is hilarious

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is going to be seen in a biographical financial crime-drama, The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati. The Big Bull narrates the story of Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Samir Soni, Sanjeev Pandey and more.

Bachchan has also started filming his most awaited film, Bob Biswas. The thriller drama pairs the star alongside Chitrangda Singh. The best part about the film is that it is a spin-off movie of the Vidya Balan starrer Kahani (2012). Abhishek Bachchan announced the start of the shoot on his Instagram on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan's birthday: John Abraham has the quirkiest wish, netizens love 'Dostana'; Fun facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.