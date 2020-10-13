Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens Heartfelt Note On Friend Tamanna's B'day: 'Always Together'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated her friend, Tamanna Dutt's birthday. On October 13, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video, created from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tamanna Dutt's pictures. The former also penned a heartfelt note for her BFF. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post wishing her friend on her birthday.

Priyanka celebrates friend's birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared several pictures of her with Tamanna, clubbed in a single video. She added images right from their roommate days to Priyanka's wedding and more. Priyanka Chopra also called her 'soul sister'. She added a pop-rock song Hey, Soul Sister, in the video.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote in her caption that the duo has been through many ups and downs in life. Tamanna has been with Jonas for a long time now. She was Priyanka's roommate and her maid of honour. The actor also shared that she missed celebrating the day with her friend this year. She also reminded her friend that she loves her.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram note read as:

From being a roommate to my maid of honour.. we have been through so many ups and downs.. but always together. I miss celebrating you with you this year but pls know you are very loved. Happy birthday Tam! @tam2cul

Fans wish Priyanka's friend Tamanna

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans also showered Tamanna Dutt with warm birthday wishes. Several mutual friends of Priyanka and Tamanna also reacted to the birthday post. One of the actor's fan pages commented, 'The Queen loves you ðŸ’›ðŸ’›ðŸ’›'. Another user wrote, 'Aww so beautiful! #Bestiegoals ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Happy birthday @tam2cul'. A fan added in the comment box, 'Happy birthday @tam2cul and congratulations new mommyâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸'. Another fan commented, 'Happy Birthday to your friend â¤ï¸'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has several upcoming movies. She will be seen in Hollywood films like We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4, Cowboy Ninja Viking and many others. Priyanka Chopra is also part of the cast ensemble of Bollywood flicks like Sheela and The White Tiger.

