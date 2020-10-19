Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Adorable Pic With Her Niece Krishna, Says 'Miss Home'

On Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram and posted a picture with her niece, Krishna Sky Sarkisian, daughter of her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian. As seen in the photo, the duo, PeeCee and Krishna snuggled up in bed and were all busy looking into the phone. Sharing the pic, Priyanka, through the caption, expressed that she 'misses home'.

As soon as her post was up, it met with a flurry of comments. A user wrote, 'Aww, you look so adorable'. Whereas an amused fan went on to call Priyanka as Selena Gomez. 'You look like Selena' read a comment. Sami Udell wrote, 'Home misses you'. Whereas, many simply dropped several hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post.

Earlier in May, when Priyanka and Nick Jonas were in isolation in Los Angeles, she posted several glimpses of her whereabouts with Krishna Sky. The Sky Is Pink actor took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their fun playtime. In the first picture, Krishna placed a princess crown on Priyanka’s head, whereas, in the second photo, the little one could be seen doing some makeup on Priyanka's face. In the third portrait, Chopra flaunted her overall look. Sharing the pictures of herself being crowned by Krishna, Priyanka wrote, 'First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.'

Priyanka had also shared a video in which she was seen lifting the little one as her weights. While she was seen lying on the couch, Krishna could be seen enjoying the session in the video. 'No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti', she had written in her caption.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently unveiled Rajkummar Rao and her first look from their forthcoming film, The White Tiger. The movie is helmed, written and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. More so, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she will be playing the role of Pinky madam in the flick. Take a look.

