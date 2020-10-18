Yami Gautam Posts A Heartfelt Note On 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Success, Thanks Fans For Love

Yami Gautam, who played the role of the headstrong Ginny in the recently released romantic comedy film Ginny Weds Sunny, took to social media with a note of gratitude to her fans and followers for the success of the film. She shared a radiant photo of herself with a note for her fans as she owned that as an artist, her "hardships and resilience" make her "own special story" which is always recognized by her fans.

She wrote in the heartfelt note, "The amount of love that you guys have showered on our work & appreciated our performance makes all the difference to us. Your constant encouragement has been one of the most influential factors in keeping us going through thick & thin of our journeys in the industry! And it goes on..."

Indebted for your love, not only for #GinnywedsSunny but always recognising the hardships & resilience that it takes for someone like myself to sustain here & continue to walk ahead with my head high, no matter what ! Each of one us has our own special story...this is mine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4FVo5g427A — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) October 18, 2020

Ginny Weds Sunny also featured Chhapaak fame actor Vikrant Massey in the titular role opposite Yami. the film, directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan, released on the OTT platform Netflix on October 9 due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The film is a light-hearted rom-com, one that can be enjoyed with family, and has garnered appreciation for its story and execution.

About the film

Ginny Weds Sunny also features Mansi Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Mazel Vyas in prominent supporting roles. The Puneet Khanna-directorial movie is penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. The music of the film has been given by Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji, and Jaan Nissar Lone. Ginny Weds Sunny is a light-hearted story about a girl named Ginny who meets a man named Sunny for an arranged marriage. The movie then shows the struggles of how the guy woos the girl finally.

