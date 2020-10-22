Riteish Deshmukh Shares Video Of Kedarnath Temple, Calls It 'breathtakingly Beautiful'

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is very active on social media and often engages with his fans by sharing various pictures and videos. Recently, he shared a video of Kedarnath Temple. The temple is located on a hilltop and the video showcases its beauty. Fans of Riteish retweeted the video in huge numbers.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Bluffmaster!': Top References From Movie Fans May Have Missed

Riteish Deshmukh's Kedarnath Temple video

Riteish recently took to his Twitter account to share a breathtaking video of the Kedarnath Temple. The video features the Kedarnath Temple surrounded by clouds and the Himalayan mountains at the back. In the video, the aarti Om Jai Mahadev is being played in the background as the video gets closer to the temple. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Kedarnath Temple!! Breathtakingly beautiful. #omnamahshivay." Take a look at the video that he shared on Twitter.

Located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river in the state of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva. It is open only from April to November and is shut during the winter season because of the extreme weather. Riteish's fans couldn't stop sharing the video on their handles. A Twitter user asked why is the view so mesmerising. Another user wrote that they want to go there as soon as possible. Take a look at the tweets.

Why is this so mesmerizing ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ https://t.co/8DhuUMb8W1 — Amal k Raj (@amalkuttaru) October 22, 2020

ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ I wanna go..take me there.. https://t.co/n98zjIBwnF — Am (reading Sha Po Lang) (@BrightBirdRB) October 22, 2020

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's Old Pic From "many Moons Ago" Has Fans Calling Him 'Charming As Ever'

A Twitter user after sharing the video wrote that it's time he becomes a renunciant. Abhishek Bachchan also commented on Riteish's tweet and wrote "wow". Another user shared his own video of the Kedarnath Temple. Take a look:

Okay, time to go into sannyasa and live here for the rest of my life byee https://t.co/1eiDl1ci6i — ð‰ð¢ð§ðœð¡ð®ð«ð¢ð¤ð¢ (@_anikettweets_) October 22, 2020

Wow. ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2020

Riteish also shared the same video on his Instagram account. A lot of his followers commented on the reel video. They thanked him for showing them the mesmerising view. Instagram users also commented, 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Jai Mahadev' chants in the comment section. Here are some of the comments on his Instagram post.

Image Source: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Mother Vaishali On Her Birthday, Shares Heartwarming Pictures

Riteish Deshmukh on the work front

Riteish Deshmukh is currently spending time with his family in quarantine. He often shares pictures and videos of his personal life. He and his wife recently launched an initiative called Imagine Meats. In Bollywood, he was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. The film also featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. Baaghi 3 was a part of the Baaghi franchise and its final movie. It follows the story of a man named Ronnie who saves his brother from bullies.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh Answer Some Fun Questions About Their Marriage, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.