Abhishek Bachchan Will Probably Pass Out When Aishwarya's Look In Ponniyin Selvan Releases

Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan replies to a tweet made by a fan indicating that he might also pass out with the fans when the first look of Aishwarya's character is out.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
abhishek bachchan

The poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ponniyin Selvan was recently released. The poster was doing the rounds on social media when husband Abhishek Bachchan said that he would pass out when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the film is released. People across social media can also be seen appreciating the poster of the film.

Abhishek Bachchan might ‘pass-out’ seeing Aishwarya in Ponniyin Selvan

The poster of Ponniyin Selvan has been creating a lot of hype amongst the viewers. A lot of people have been commenting on how the poster looks. One of the fans had written that the first glimpse of the poster has already gotten them excited.

The user asked people to imagine the day when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the film gets released. The user had also written that they would pass out when that happens.

A reply to this tweet was dropped by none other than Abhishek Bachchan. He commented, “Me too”. He also added a wink emoticon to the reply. Have a look the comment here.

The first look of the film Ponniyin Selvan was released across social media by the makers of the film. The picture posted features an artistic sword put down to earth. It also features mountains and hills in the background. The film is being directed by Mani Ratnam. The film has a huge star cast which includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, and Jayaram, amongst others. Have a look at the poster here.

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam to collaborate for the 15th time

Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman will be working together in Ponniyin Selvan for the 15th time in 27 years. The two have delivered a number of super hit films in their careers. AR Rahman delivered his first-ever film, Roja, in collaboration with director Mani Ratnam. They have also delivered films like Thiruda Thiruda, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se…, Guru, Raavan, Kadal, O Kadhal Kanmani, and many more. Most of these films are bilingual, which means they were released in both Hindi and Tamil.

