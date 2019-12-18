Vairamuthu No Longer Part Of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Following Allegations

Lyricist Vairamuthu is no longer part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan following allegations of sexual harassment. The makers of the film Ponniyin Selvan haven’t given an official statement about the exit of lyricist Vairamuthu from the project. The official announcement of the films cast and the crew was unveiled by the makers, however, the lyricists' name remained absent. According to a news portal, it has been confirmed via unknown sources that Vairamuthu is no longer part of the film.

The trio of Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and Vairamuthu have had a history of working together in several films. The women who spoke out against Vairamuthu have voiced how they see this as a win, by his name not being mentioned in the credits. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada had spoken about the sexual misconduct last year. Vairamuthu has posted the names of the victims on Twitter and called the allegations false. He has claimed that he will follow a legal route if the accusers filed a complaint against him.

Last year, 8 women named Mr Vairamuthu. 3 weeks ago, I got one more from an upcoming singer which I didn’t share. So far I know more than 12 girls who have had similar issues with him.



A man continued to use his power, influence and contacts to lay his hands on young girls. pic.twitter.com/ds9lvFHwQk — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

I am in debt to those who have been a voice to all of us, joining in, asked and demanded questions.



Public pressure can change things.



That’s democracy.



No better time to remember that than now. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

The film Ponniyin Selvan has been adapted for the screen by Elango Kumaravel and Ratnam with dialogues by Jayamohan. The film is based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the film has since then gone on floors in Bangkok. The films cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi. AR Rahman mentioned in an interview that the film had been in the making for five years. He then mentioned that he was unaware whether Vairamuthu was on board with the crew.

