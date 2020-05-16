Abhishek Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan And Jackie Shroff

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has taken place, scores of Bollywood celebs who are in quarantine, have been digging deep into their archives to share rare, unseen, and throwback photos with their fans on social media. Joining the league of stars was Abhishek Bachchan who shared a monochrome picture from his archives that has Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and the Bluffmaster actor in the frame.

Abhishek Bachchan looks up to these stars in Bollywood

Abhishek piques the curiosity of his fans and shared a throwback picture that recalled several memories of the actor with his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan from various events. In the picture, fans can catch a glimpse of junior Bachchan standing patiently while two veteran actors, Amitabh and Jackie Shroff are engaged in a candid conversation. Alongside the photo, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “#flashbackfriday Still look up to both of them.”

As soon as Abhishek posted the picture on the social media platform, Jackie Shroff was the first one to leave a beautiful comment under the adorable picture. He left a heart emoticon over the post, and wife Ayesha Shroff, too, poured in her love for the click. Other fans of the three stars also dropped in their views over the picture. One of the users wrote that it's great two see two great actors together in a frame. Another user wrote that these actors are the greatest ones, the country will ever have. A third user chimed in and wrote that Amitabh and Jackie are the two most humble stars the fraternity has.

Now, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo have decided to stream the film on a digital platform On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and as per reports, the makers of Ludo are contemplating to release the film on OTT platforms. Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

