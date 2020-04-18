Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Trivia About Film 'Guru'; Can You Spot The Error? Take A Look

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the famous personalities of Bollywood. Recently, he took his Instagram and intrigued his fans by his post. The post took his fans on a trip down memory lane as it was a behind-the-scenes photo from the Madurai sets of Guru.

Abhishek also shared some interesting and unknown facts about the Mani Ratnam film, which also included the continuity error fact in the song Tere Bina. Tera Bina song was shot long after the principal photography of the film Guru ended. He wrote on his Instagram post, “If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom,”

Abhishek Bachchan also informed us that the director of the film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Shaad Ali, had adjusted the dates of the shoot so that Abhishek could finish work on Guru as well.

“Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ’s shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani’s assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn’t cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote.

Abhishek also revealed that one of his best friends, Gaurav, came on the sets to meet him, but ended up having to work as an extra on the film. He wrote on his Instagram post,

“A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him, had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai. Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS ( over the shoulder) of the ‘minister’. Since we didn’t have an actor on hand, they ( Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the ‘minister’. I don’t think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine!”.

Here is the post for you to see-

Image courtesy: @bachchan

Currently, Abhishek Bachchan is at home quarantining in Mumbai with his family. He posted a picture of mom, Jaya Bachchan, on her birthday to wish her. And from that post, it seemed that Jaya Bachchan is stuck in Delhi and was not able to return home due to the lockdown.

Image courtesy: @bachchan

