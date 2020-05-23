Abhishek Bachchan 'heartbroken' Over Cyclone Amphan's Destruction In WB, Odisha

The lockdown has gotten a lot of celebrities active on social media. They have been connecting with their fans by sharing a number of posts from their life. Abhishek Bachchan too joined the bandwagon and recently shared a BTS picture from his film, Yuva. Abhishek mentioned the film was based in Kolkata that happens to be one of the most affected places by the Syclone Amphan.

Along with his post, Abhishek also sent his prayers to all the people who have been affected by the Amphan Cyclone. The Bluffmaster! star shared the throwback picture on his social media and it features him and Ajay Devgn. The photo seems identical and it is evident that it has been taken before the shooting of the climax of the film. Read more to know about Abhishek Bachchan’s recent Instagram post.

Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram post

Abhishek Bachchan mentioned the destruction and problems caused by the cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. He wrote in his caption, "It's heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan #16yrsofYuva@ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam #Kolkata #flashbackfriday."

The cyclone has affected a good portion of West Bengal and Odisha. After seeing the destruction caused by the cyclone, PM, Narendra Modi announced a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore for Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha. The cyclone had hit the coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the picture to celebrate 16 years of his crime/drama, Yuva. He also wrote in the caption, "Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. "

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?

On the professional end, Abhishek Bachchan is prepping for his comeback film, The Big Bull . The film is going to star Abhishek Bacchan alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati. It is being produced by Ajay Devgan which brings back the Bol Bacchan duo after a long time. The shoot of the movie has begun and the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. The Big Bull is more or less based on the life of Harshad Mehta. He is an infamous stockbroker and was arrested for crimes related to finance. It is based on real events that occurred between the years 1990 and 2000. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati.

