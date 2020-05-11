Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Ludo' To Have A Digital Release On An OTT Platform?

Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo is one of the most anticipated films to release in the year 2020. The film was supposed to release in April but has now been pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus related lockdown. According to the latest developments, the makers of the films are considering releasing the film on OTT platform to minimize the losses.

Ludo to release on OTT platform?

Owing to the current Coronavirus related situation, a number of filmmakers have been considering getting the movies released on OTT platforms. The most recent film to consider the digital release option has been the Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo. According to a report by a leading entertainment portal, the makers of Ludo have been in talks with two OTT platforms to have a digital release. A source told the entertainment portal that once the monies are agreed upon, Ludo will be one of the first films from the banner (T-Series) to release on the web officially. The source also added that the matter is still in the discussion stage and the moralities are being worked out. The film was initially supposed to release in April 2020 and had also managed to create quite some hype amongst the people for the same. Previously, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb makers also decided to go for a digital release on the OTT platform DisneyPlus Hostar.

About Ludo

Ludo is a comedy-drama film which revolves around four different stories set in different metro cities of India. The film is written and directed by Anurag Basu and it stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Have a look at the poster of Ludo here.

Image Courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

