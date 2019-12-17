From Anil Kapoor To Bipasha Basu, Celebs Flood Riteish Deshmukh With Birthday Wishes

Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his birthday on Tuesday. He is an actor, producer, and an architect and is well known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. On this occasion of his 41st, many celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish the actor on his birthday. Here is a list of the celebrities who wished Riteish on his birthday.

Genelia

Genelia and Riteish are considered as one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. After dating for more than a decade, on February 3, 2012, they decided to tie the knot. They have two kids together. This is how wife Genelia wished husband on his birthday.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh came together this year to work in a Bollywood film Total Dhamaal. While Riteish told various media portals that it was a dream come true for him to have worked with Ram Lakhan actor, Anil Kapoor too reportedly said that he was thrilled about the project. Total Dhamaal was a commercial success at the box office. Here is how he wished Riteish.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth and Riteish were recently seen in a movie together- Marjaavaan. The actors have done two movies together including Ek Villain. Sidharth took to his Instagram account and wished the actor.

Bipasha Basu

Happy birthday @Riteishd 🎂🎉❤️Stay happy and blessed always 🙏Big hug ❤️ — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 17, 2019

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza and Riteish have done several movies together, including Fight Club: Members Only. According to reports, the actors have been friends since then. Dia Mirza wished him on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @riteishd. ONE human being who is ever constant, ever consistent, in his generosity of time, care and love. Thank you for being the wonderful human being that you are. Love you. Have a blessed year ahead.”

