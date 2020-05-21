Riteish Deshmukh takes a rib-tickling challenge on TikTok, watch video

Amid coronavirus lockdown where several stars are sharing their daily updates with fans, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh has been entertaining fans on social media ever since the quarantine began. The actor who is doing everything to fight boredom recently shared a funny video on social media. The actor who is quite frequent on TikTok shared the video where his heads get detached from his body.

Riteish Deshmukh shares a funny video on TikTok

The Housefull actor took to his Instagram page and shared the amusing video of himself. The caption of the post read, "Fun in the times of corona. #headwalks". Earlier, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video where the Ek Villain actor is seen turning into Khalnayak. In the video, posted by Deshmukh, fans can see that he is cleaning his mirror wearing a white t-shirt. He has grown a full beard and has dyed his hair white. As he is cleaning the mirror, he notices that a Khalnayak version of him appears in the mirror. He moves his hand and his original self is back again.

He gets scared, and in a frenzy, he rubs the mirror clean and the Khalnayak emerges in full fledge. This Khalnayak version has a shaved head and he is wearing a pair of shades. In the Khalnayak version, he is seen wearing a black t-shirt. This hilarious video is captioned by the actor as "Main Hoon Khalnayak .... #magicmirror designer: @thecrankhead." Here is the video posted by Riteish Deshmukh on his TikTok and other social media platforms.

Riteish Deshmukh is known for posting hilarious videos on his official social media handles. Amidst the lockdown, fans are getting more and more content out of the Marathi-speaking actor. He has been spending time doing work around the house. In one of the videos he posted previously, viewers can see that a fan asks him to tell her a joke.

Ritiesh and Genelia are not just an adorable couple, they thoroughly entertain their fans. On the work front, Ritiesh will be seen next in Nagraj Manjule’s Shivaji Maharaj biopic trilogy. He was last seen in Mauli and Lai Bhari. He has also produced several Marathi movies including super film Balak Palak!

