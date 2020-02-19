Abhishek Bachchan Calls Collab With Dabboo A "family Ritual", Hrithik Roshan "loves" It

Bollywood celebrities are often busy with shooting films and on instances when they are not, they are shooting for various photo projects. However, the most loved and famous photo project is that of Dabboo Ratnani. The celebrity photographer releases a set of photo calendars every year which features some of the best Bollywood stars.

Abhishek Bachchan shares his 'annual family ritual' of Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

Fans often head to his Instagram page to check out the latest photoshoots done by the esteemed photographer. In a post shared by Abhishek Bachchan, one can see how Dabboo has captured the noir essence in the photograph. Abhishek shared the photo on his Instagram and looked incredibly dapper in his noir outfit.

The lights in the photograph played a major role in defining the vibe of the picture. In the post shared by the actor, he thanked Dabboo for the amazing shot. Abhishek remarked that this was their 19th collaboration and called Dabboo his best friend. He called the photoshoot a yearly family ritual that he is glad to take part in.

Abhishek furthermore added that from his first photo shoot for a magazine today, he and Dabboo have come a long way. He sent him his best wishes and love in the post as he ended the caption. This photograph was loved by many celebrities as they commented on the post shared by Abhishek. Hrithik Roshan himself appreciated the photo and said that he loved it.

