'Student Of The Year 3' Makers Rubbish Reports Of Asim Riaz's Debut, Issue Clarification

Responding to the rumours of Student Of The Year 3, the makers have issued a clarification requesting everyone to stop fabricating stories. This came after sources claimed that Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz is all set to star debut on the silver screen alongside Alaya F in the third installment of the film. “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”, the production house tweeted.

Speculations surface

Hours ahead of the finale of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13, several reports claimed that contestant Asim Riaz would make his Bollywood with the third iteration of Student Of The Year that originally launched Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The speculation began after actor-critic Kamaal R Khan tweeted stating that as per his sources, the Bigg Boss runner-up will be seen on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, this would have not been the first time that Asim would have made it to a film. Before this, the Kashmiri born actor-model was seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tera Hero.

Dharma Productions has launched several actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday in Bollywood. While Alia, Varun, and Sidharth made their silver screen debut with the first film of the franchise, Ananya Panday stepped into the Bollywood film fraternity with the second one.

Talking about allegations of promoting nepotism in the industry, Karan had told PTI in 2018, “Nowadays, there is so much debate about name, but people forget that even behind a name there is passion and hard work. It’s not easy to face the camera, to come in front of the media. They are kids. And we put a label to them. There is a word (nepotism), it has run for two years. I wouldn’t even name it because I will be promoting the same concept. I will just say that people are here not because of that name but because of their hard work.”

