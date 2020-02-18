The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Can Never Compromise On Respect To Keep A Marriage Going

Taapsee Pannu was speaking to a news daily recently where she revealed about her one condition to get married to someone. Read below for more details

taapsee pannu

Tappsee Pannu's latest film Thappad is all set to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. The film deals with the topic of domestic violence. The actor has been promoting the film in full swing as the film's release date nears. Since the film speaks about a sensitive topic whilst being a social commentary on gender equality, the interviews surrounding the film given by Taapsee Pannu also have been as hard-hitting as Thappad's trailer. Read below to know Taapsee Pannu's views on marriage and gender equality.

Also read: 'Manmarziyan' to 'Judwaa 2': When Taapsee Pannu was the quintessential romantic heroine

Taapsee Pannu's views on marriage and gender equality

Taapsee Pannu has evidently been vocal about her thoughts on feminism and women-related issues. The actor was speaking to a news daily where she was asked to share her views on the same. Taapsee Pannu stated that women need to be treated equally in all instances. The actor revealed that if she gets married one day, she would never compromise on respect. She expressed that not compromising on respect is one of her biggest concerns as love can come and go but respect once lost cannot be redeemed. Taapsee believes that love in a relationship can never die if it is based on respect.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu, Madhur Bhandarkar, others react to Permanent Commission for women in Army

Taapsee Pannu went on to reveal that she does not wish to get anything extra for being a woman, instead, she wishes for people to judge her on her talent. In conclusion, Taapsee Pannu stated that she does not wish to be bestowed upon opportunities only because she is a woman.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal to Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's crackling chemistry with her co-stars

Also read: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin to feature in thriller-comedy 'Looop Lapeta', see post

Also read: Taapsee Pannu messages THIS popular Hollywood actor on Instagram, says 'I love him'

Image courtesy - Taapsee Pannu Instagram

 

 

