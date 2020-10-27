Abhishek Bachchan Shuns Reports Of Amitabh’s Hospitalisation, Says He's 'in Front Of Me'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who is known for his stupendous ways of giving back to rumours, recently dismissed reports of father Amitabh Bachchan’s ill health. After a report about Amitabh being hospitalised after an injury surfaced on the Internet, Abhishek spoke to Bollywood Hungama and responded with a query about the reports. He told the media outlet that he is asking about the reports as his father is sitting right in front of him. According to him, the reports might be of someone of his duplicate in the hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan squashes rumours about father Amitabh's health

The reports of Amitabh Bachchan surfaced online on October 26. Reportedly, according to reports, the actor was in hospital since October 24 and has been undergoing treatment. With no statement from Bachchans, the fans were left wondering if there was any truth to the reports.

Abhishek spoke to the entertainment portal to clear the air. Amitabh, along with Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, was in hospital in July after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The megastar was in the hospital for over 20 days and returned to the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 sets after finishing his quarantine period.

Talking about how Covid-19 took a toll on his mental health, Amitabh had written on his blog that, “The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the Covid patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human for weeks. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care but they ever appear in PPE units.”

Meanwhile, post his recovery from the deadly coronavirus, the actor has been working day and night tirelessly to pull off the hectic schedule of his ongoing gaming show Kaun Banega Crorepati. After pulling an 18-hour shift, the senior actor earlier shared a post and informed about returning from the shoot at midnight. Amitabh who derives pleasure and satisfaction while giving his best shot on the sets took to Twitter and wrote that he returned back from the shoot late at night and now he has to leave for work again early morning. At last, he wrote that his excitement and energy levels are still high to meet the ultimate victory.

T 3698 -

back from the day of work .. it is late and early again tomorrow .. but the exuberance meets the cheer of the ultimate victory ..🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2020

