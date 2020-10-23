Amitabh Bachchan pulls off hectic KBC schedule, says 'cheer of the ultimate victory'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is working tirelessly to deliver his best while shooting for his ongoing reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. After pulling an 18-hour shift, the actor recently shared a post while informing about returning from the shoot at midnight. The senior star who derives pleasure and satisfaction while giving his best shot on the sets took to Twitter and wrote that he returned back from the shoot late at night and now he has to leave for work again early morning. At last, he wrote that his excitement and energy levels are still high to meet the ultimate victory.

Amitabh who is known to work non-stop day and night with minimal rest returned home after finishing a tiresome and hectic shooting schedule. Apart from returning late at night, the actor also informed that he had to get back n the sets early morning to begin with his next day shoot. Amitabh also wrote in his tweet that working tirelessly for hours keeps his energy levels high and gives him an adrenaline rush.

back from the day of work .. it is late and early again tomorrow .. but the exuberance meets the cheer of the ultimate victory ..🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2020

Earlier, the actor pulled off a 17-hour shoot for KBC. He had penned his thoughts on his current work culture in his blog and called his working hours “substantial and rewarding for the body that suffers post-COVID syndrome alarming.” But he said that “the only alarms that went off during the day were the inconsistency of the multiple dress changes required for various episodes on the KBC encounter.” Amitabh is spending a great time on the sets of the reality show by encountering people from all walks of life with different experiences of life. The actor ad even expressed his joy of meeting new people during the show in his blog. He wrote that “The emotional break down of people, they fold their hands, their divinity towards the seat is uncontrollably devout and reverent during the fastest finger first.”

The veteran actor is currently busy shooting the 12th season of his game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the other hand, he has numerous film projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and a pan-India project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will soon start shooting for Apple TV's series, Shantaram, in which he will play the character of a don.

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

