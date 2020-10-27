Amitabh Bachchan Shares Maa Durga's Artwork Featuring Elements Of Kolkata, Calls It 'wow'

On October 26, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Facebook and posted an artist's poster that featured Maa Durga's face with different elements of Kolkata on it. Big B was all praises for the artwork as he went on to call the artist's imagination 'wow'. Giving away details about the elements on the poster, Amitabh mentioned everything that was painted on it from top to bottom.

He wrote, 'If Kolkata had a face...From top: Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Durga Puja, Football & two rival clubs East Bengal (L) & Mohan Bagan (R), Mishti Doi, Ilish Fish, Nandan-Film Center & Cultural Center (the nose ring), two handis of Roshogolla as earrings, trams, rickshaws, flyovers & the ubiquitous Yellow Ambassador taxis'.

Amitabh shares Maa Durga's artwork

Amitabh Bachchan's Facebook post was flooded with love as fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, 'Sir what an artistic way to describe our city Kolkata and I understand it is because you have a soft corner for the city'. Another fan penned, 'Thanks #bigb for describing my city such a wonderful way. Best imagination ever'. An amused fan wrote, 'extremely happy to see the nice imagination of my favourite city Kolkata..many thanks for the lovely post..you are great..we love you a lot'. Netizens thanked the actor for making the artist famous.

As Navratri 2020 came to an end, on the auspicious day of Dussehra, many celebs took to their social media and extended warm wishes for fans. Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karisma Kapoor among others from Bollywood; and Pranitha Subhash, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal from the south film fraternity also penned sweet wishes for fans.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie released digitally on Amazon Prime Video and garnered positive reviews from fans. The star has several other films in the pipeline.

He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming outing, Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir-Alia. More so, he has Chehre, Jhund and several flicks in his kitty. Reportedly, he will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by Mani Ratnam.

(Above pic and comments source: Amitabh Bachchan's Facebook)

