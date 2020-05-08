Young Abhishek, Shweta join Big B on stage at concert; anecdote makes celebs say 'amazing'

Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of his superstardom in the wake of his ‘Angry Young Man’ phase and numerous blockbusters in the ‘70s. The actor used this popularity to good effect by building on his brand value at that time. One of the highlights of this phase was how the veteran started the trend of actors performing at shows, something only singers would do till then.

Abhishek Bachchan went back in time on ‘Flashback Friday’ to share a video from one of those shows in 1981. In the video, Big B is seen introducing a five-year-old Abhishek and 10-year-old Shweta to the audience to cheers. The duo then say 'hello' to the audience.

Abhishek wrote an interesting anecdote to the video, sharing how he had fond memories of spending time with his father’s co-stars and veteran music composers Kalyanji-Anandji and their orchestra helmed by Viju Shah. The Guru star recalled the rehearsals, sound checks and post-show dinners with the crew, and relishing Gujarati food prepared by the relatives of the organisers in the suites.

AB Jr also shared how a ‘very young, relatively unknown (then) and upcoming stand-up comic’ would entertain fans and continue till the time they departed in the flight. The artist was none other than Johnny Lever.

Abhishek also shared that all members of the crew would create a ‘gadda’ in the economy class of the flight and jam and create a new song for the next performance. He added that this used to be routine throughout the weekend where people would sleep for only two hours, but then rest throughout the week.

Abhishek termed it as ‘what times’ and called himself ‘blessed’ to witness legends in ‘awe and wonderment’. He also stated how it sparked a dream in him to perform on the stage he grew up on,. He also quipped how his sister running away immediately and him sticking around the stage, displayed their performance aspirations.

Hrithik Roshan was among the stars who termed it ‘amazing’. At the same time, Shweta also recalled the incident well.

Some days ago, Abhishek had shared a similar account of his own first performance with his father in another ‘Flashback Friday’ post.

