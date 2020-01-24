Abhishek Bachchan Starts Shooting For Bob Biswas, Shares Prep Pic

Remember the creepy killer Bob Biswas from the movie Kahaani? Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the role of Bob Biswas in a spin-off film based on Kahaani.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media account to announce that he has started shooting for the film. He had revealed the news about the movie last year and had also revealed that the movie Bob Biswas will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture on his social media account as well as posted an Instagram story stating that the filming of the movie has begun. He posted a simple ‘Nomoshkar’ as he posted the picture on his Instagram. In the post, a pair of spectacles can be seen along with a Motorola flip phone. In the story, however, the actor has posted the picture of his script.

Celebrity reactions

Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal wished his Manmarziyaan co-star all the best for his new venture. Abhishek Bachchan thanked Vicky for the sweet gesture on his social media as well. Director Farah Khan also had a funny way to wish Abhishek Bachchan. In the post, she wrote, ‘kill it.. literally’ after wishing Bachchan good luck. Anupam Kher also extended warm wishes to the actor.

Fan Reactions

Wow the thrill has been started.. Very happy to saw this.. AB.. Best of Luck for this new journey.. my wishes with u always . C'monn AB.. 💪 @juniorbachchan #ABcrew #BobBiswas @sujoy_g 👍 pic.twitter.com/P0MnrhS5dy — Rohan bhave (@rohan_bhave) January 23, 2020

Fans of Abhishek Bachchan are excited to hear that the filming of the film has already begun. Many netizens congratulated the actor and extended their warm wishes to him. Some stated that this is a big year for the star as well as his fans, as Abhishekh Bachchan will be seen in two other movies- The Big Bull and Ludo.

About Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas is a standalone film that revolves around the character of an assassin from Sujay Ghosh’s film Kahaani. Saswata Chatterjee originally essayed the character of Bob Biswas in the movie. While the script of Bob Biswas is written by Sujay Ghosh, debut director Diya Ghosh will be directing the movie. The movie is expected to release this year.

