Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Ready To Star In These Upcoming Amazon Prime Shows

Amazon Prime has several original web series that have become immensely popular with fans. Many people have been waiting for their favourite Amazon Prime series to return to the small screen for a long time now. One such show is Mirzapur. Amazon Prime Video India took to its YouTube to tease fans about the upcoming season of its past shows and also introduce us to new series. Here are 14 shows that you can binge-watch after they release on the streaming platform.

Here is a list of the new series that are going to be launched

The Forgotten Army

The Forgotten Army is speculated to be a story about forgotten army heroes. The show is created and directed by Kabir Khan. In this show, we will be seeing Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, TJ Bhanu, Rohit Chaudhari, MK Raina and R Badree in lead roles.

Read Also| Saif Ali Khan Royally Schooled For 'no Concept Of India Until The British Came' Absurdity

Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is said to be produced by Amritpal Singh. Not much is know about the show currently. The show will be directed by Anand Tiwari and the music will be given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. We will be seeing Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles.

Mumbai Diaries – 26/11

Mumbai Diaries – 26/11 is a show that will be directed by Nikkhil Advani and will be produced by Emmay Entertainment. In the show, we will be seeing Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen, and Tina Desai in pivotal roles.

Read Also| Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Abhishek Bachchan Awed By Process Of Creating The '3D VFX Marvel'

Dilli

Dilli looks likes a political drama series that will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. It is said that Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias will be seen in huge roles. This show is written by Gaurav Solanki who was also the writer of the hit 2019 film Article 15.

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a show which is written by Sudip Sharma who is well known for writing films like NH-10 and Udta Punjab (dialogue/screenplay). Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in leading roles. Not much is known about this show but it will be seen available on your Prime Video to be streamed.

Read Also| Boycott Call To 'timing' Theories, Twitter Mulls Saif Ali Khan's 'no India Before British'

The Last Hour

The Last Hour is a show in which Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen will be seen in lead roles. This show is produced by Fission Features. Fission Features consists of Amit Kumar, Anupama Minz, and Asif Kapadia.

Gormint

Gormint is a show which will be produced by Only Much Louder. This show seems like a political drama. This show will see Amol Palekar, Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsani,a and Girish Kulkarni unite on the screen.

Read Also| Was East India Co Looking For China?: Tarek Fatah Slams Saif Ali Khan's 'no India' Theory

Here is a list of the old series that are going to have a new season

Mirzapur - Season 2

The return of Mirzapur is one of the most awaited shows from the streamer. This show was a super hit for its first season but now it will be back with even more craziness. All actors, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial and Rasika Duggal, will be returning to the screen.

Inside Edge - Season 3

Inside Edge, after the second successful season of the show, will be seen returning for its third instalment. In the third season, we will be seeing Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and Sapna Pabbi return to the screen.

Read Also| Saif Ali Khan Royally Schooled For 'no Concept Of India Until The British Came' Absurdity

Breathe - Season 2

In the second season of Breathe, we will be seeing Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Amit Sadh and Nithya Menon will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The show will be written and directed by Mayank Sharma.

Four More Shots Please - Season 2

Four More Shots Please will bring back the story of the four girls we saw in the first season and how their lives have changed now. We will be seeing Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Shibani Dandekar, Bani J, Lisa Ray, and Milind Soman in the second season of the show. The show will be directed by Nupur Asthana.

Read Also| Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You In Disbelief

The Family Man - Season 2

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen returning as the secret agent of the for the season 2 of The Family Man. This time, he will try to stop the plan that was half completed by the terrorist last time. Samantha, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi will be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

New, unscripted shows:

Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be a non-scripted show about the Kabaddi team and how they train. The show is produced by BBC productions. It will be about Abhishek Bachchan’s team.

Read Also| Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Play Football

Comicstaan Tamil

Comicstaan Tamil is produced by Only Much Louder. It will be the Tamil rendition of the hit show Comicstaan. This is the list of shows that are going to release this year.

Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram; Saif Ali Khan Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.