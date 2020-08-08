Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID, Amitabh Bachchan Says 'God Is Great'

It has been a few weeks since the Bachchan family tested positive to the Coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan tested negative and came back home on August 2. Now, Abhishek Bachchan revealed on August 8 that he has tested negative for the virus and thanked everyone for their prayers. Amitabh Bachchan had the sweetest reaction to Abhishek's news.

Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID negative, Amitabh Bachchan welcomes him home

welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT https://t.co/vtHMQpSPjr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to announce that he has tested negative for the virus. He said that he promised his fans that he would make it through this and thanked everyone for their prayers. He further thanked all the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking care of him.

Soon after Abhishek's tweet, the comments section was flooded with wishes for the actor. Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar wrote, "We had no doubt buddy Welcome back". Producer Nikkhil Advani also commented, "Outstanding news @juniorbachchan, Will see you soon".

T 3620 - Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..

GOD IS GREAT .. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™

.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS .. pic.twitter.com/aHyBw0SPFH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to welcome Abhishek Bachchan back at home. After responding to Abhishek's tweet, Big B made a separate post to announce the same news. He revealed that Junior Bachchan has tested negative for the coronavirus and is on his way back home. Further saying that 'God is Great', he thanked all the fans for their prayers and well-wishes.

Abhishek's news comes just a week after Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital. Along with Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus. The two were earlier home-quarantined but were later shifted to the hospital. Just days after being admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative to the virus and returned home on July 27.

When Amitabh Bachchan tested positive on July 11, he took to his social media to break the news to his fans. Just a few hours after that, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he has tested positive as well. The next day, Junior Bachchan revealed that wife Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested positive. He revealed that he and Big B have been admitted to the hospital while his wife and daughter were quarantined at home.

