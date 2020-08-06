Deepika Padukone & Big B's Pics Will Make You Want To See 'Piku' Pair On-screen Again

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in movies like Piku and Aarakshan. Recently, we came across some throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone with Amitabh Bachchan. These pictures will surely hit you with nostalgia and make you wish to see the Piku pair on-screen again. Read on and check out the pictures below.

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia defends show with tone-deaf 'fair & beautiful' spiel

Deepika Padukone & Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pics

This Instagram post is shared by one of Deepika Padukone's fans account, titled Deepika Padukone Galaxy. Here, the fan shared a series of stills from Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's film Piku. The first picture was from an award function. While Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a red shimmery gown sported with wedding Chuda, Amitabh Bachchan wore a dark blue tuxedo.

Here, Deepika can be seen whispering in Bachchan's ear. The further two stills were from Piku. In one of the stills, she can be seen hugging Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika Padukone's fan account wrote in the caption, "She has always been so considerate❤️Deepika with The man himself Amitabh Bachan❤️". Check out the pictures here.

Also Read | Robin Williams' daughter Zelda donates to homeless shelters on his 69th birth anniversary

This is another post by Deepika Padukone's fans account on Instagram. Here, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted chit-chatting at an award function. While Deepika Padukone stunned in a baby pink off-shoulder gown, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star wore a black suit piece paired with a white shirt. Take a look at the throwback picture.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who styled all-denim dress better?

Deepika & Amitabh's work together

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together in 2015's comedy-drama Piku. The underrated film also stars Irrfan Khan with Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta portraying supporting roles. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film follows the story of Piku, a Bengali architect residing in Delhi, whose father Bhashkor has problems with chronic constipation. The film shows their journey from Delhi to Kolkata on a road trip with Irrfan Khan.

It garnered extensive critical acclaim upon release. Critics praised the screenplay, performances, humour and overall simplicity. Piku earned ₹141 crores. On accolades and awards front, Deepika Padukone won her second Filmfare Award for Best Actor through Piku and Bachchan received his record-setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards. Check out the trailer.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer will steal your heart in this BTS clip of ‘Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.