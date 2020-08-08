Abhishek Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Negative; Shweta Bachchan, Hrithik, Varun Elated

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has tested negative today, August 8, 2020. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Guru actor wrote, “A promise is a promise”. On August 2, his father Amitabh Bachchan also tested negative and discharged. While the Piku actor was allowed to go home, Abhishek was at the hospital, awaiting for his reports. Keep reading to know more:

Junior Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

The actor today took to his Twitter to handle to share the news of his discharge. Abhishek Bachchan wrote that in the afternoon, he tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE. He said that he kept his promise of beating this deadly virus. He even thanked his fans for their prayers. He shared his eternal gratitude for the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they did for him. Take a look at his tweet below:

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. ðŸ’ªðŸ½ thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. ðŸ™ðŸ½ THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Apart from this, Abhishek also shared a picture of his care board on Instagram. He wrote that he was excited to go home after so many days. In this post too, he thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes. Also, he even thanked the doctors and the nursing staff of the hospital for taking such good care of him and helping him beat COVID-19. Have a look at his announcement here:

ALSO READ: Fan Recalls Abhishek Bachchan Rapped Way Before Ranveer Singh In Films, 'Paa' Actor Reacts

As soon as the actor shared the good news, many of his fans and friends from Bollywood started pouring wishes for him. War actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Yeah Baby”, while veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote a quirky comment which read as “Jai Ho” and heart-eyes emojis. Apart from this, his Dhoom co-star Uday Chopra wrote, “You da man Braz!!!”. Take a look at the comments:

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan's Care Board Reads 'no Discharge Plan'; Anil & Other Celebs Send Love

Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan also commented on the post. She wrote, “We are happy to have you back”. Also, actors like Boman Irani, Athiya Shetty and others posted heart emojis on Junior Bachchan’s post. Have a look:

Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for coronavirus. The mother-daughter duo was discharged from the hospital a few days back after testing negative. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video Series Breathe: Into the Shadows. His upcoming movies are The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

(Image Credit: Abhishek Bachchan IG)

ALSO READ: Today’s News: Ankita On Missing Sushant's Funeral, His Bank Statement Disclosures & More

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan's Young Fan Has The Most Adorable Way Of Praying For His Recovery; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.