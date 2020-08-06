Abhishek Bachchan's Young Fan Has The Most Adorable Way Of Praying For His Recovery; Read

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently replied to a ‘get well soon’ wish which was sent through social media. In the tweet, a mother had written to the actor about how her daughter has been praying for him so that he can come back home to his family as soon as possible. The actor has lately been admitted at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after he was tested positive for COVID 19.

Abhishek Bachchan’s gratitude

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has lately been receiving many ‘get well soon’ messages through social media since he is the only one yet to recover in the Bachchan family. In the most recent developments, a lady tweeted to Abhishek Bachchan, speaking about her 8-year-old daughter and her pure thoughts.

She wrote that her child recently asked her how was his name was spelt. When she tried to find out the reason, she was told by the little girl that she wanted to add the actor’s name in her prayer book so that he could recover as soon as possible and go back home to his family.

So cute. My 8 year old daughter asked me how to spell Abhishek Bachchan, I asked her why? She said she is writing his name on her prayer list so that he can get better soon and go home to his family. Wishing you a speedy recovery @juniorbachchan — Aneeta (@AneetaRadoja) August 5, 2020

The warm gesture was also addressed by Abhishek Bachchan as he tweeted back from the hospital where he has been admitted. He replied to the adorable anecdote and asked the Twitter user to thank her daughter on his behalf. The warmth in this little conversation is being loved by the internet as they have mentioned in the comments section. Have a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s reply here.

🙏🏽 please thank her from me. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 6, 2020

Read Fan Recalls Abhishek Bachchan Rapped Way Before Ranveer Singh In Films, 'Paa' Actor Reacts

Also read 'Come On Bachchan, You Can Do It!': Abhishek Shares His 'care Board' From Hospital

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Big Bull. The plot of this film will revolve around the stock market scam between 1980 and 1990, involving Harshad Mehta. It is being directed by Kookie Gulati who has also contributed to the story of the film.

It stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The Big Bull was supposed to hit the theatres this year but will now be releasing on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar due to the ongoing pandemic.

Read Abhishek Bachchan Receives Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes From Sister Shweta, See Post

Also read Today’s News: Ankita On Missing Sushant's Funeral, His Bank Statement Disclosures & More

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.